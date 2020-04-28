UrduPoint.com
Emiratis Constitute 67% Of FANR's Total Workforce

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Emiratis constitute 67% of FANR's total workforce

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, is dedicated to optimising the skills, processes and resources needed to excel and realise its vision of being globally recognised as a leading nuclear regulator.

Capacity building for Emiratis in the nuclear sector has been a FANR priority from the outset. FANR has 244 staff of whom 67 percent is Emirati. Almost 45 percent of Emiratis hold leadership roles in the technical departments in FANR’s Operations Division, and women constitute over 40 percent of the organisation, according to FANR annual report 2019 released on Tuesday.

FANR’s capacity-building efforts include steadfast support of the government’s Emiratisation initiative. The main goal of FANR’s education and training activities is to ensure Emiratis are trained and developed to acquire the required knowledge, skills and attitudes to contribute effectively to FANR’s core functions.

Long-term career opportunities for Emirati employees at FANR are encouraged through focused recruitment, training and development programmes. FANR continues to attract talented Emiratis to meet its business requirements and five additional Emirati were recruited in 2019.

In 2019 FANR recorded 83 inspectors who are qualified to carry out inspections at nuclear and industrial facilities in the UAE of whom 49 are Emirati, the report added.

Women play a fundamental role in carrying out FANR’s mandate of regulating the UAE’s nuclear sector and ensuring the protection of the public, workers and the environment. Women make up over 40 percent of FANR’s overall workforce. They hold leadership positions and play key roles at FANR in nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards, radiation safety, and education and training.

FANR deployed its first two female resident inspectors to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. These resident inspectors will stay at the site for a 2-year term to conduct regulatory oversight over construction, commissioning, operational readiness and overall operations.

In order to develop its qualification portfolio, FANR awards scholarships to Emirati employees to complete tertiary education at leading institutions, such as Zayed University, Manchester University, the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

