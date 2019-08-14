UrduPoint.com
Emiratis Exempt From Pre-entry Visa To South Africa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Emiratis holding diplomatic, special, mission and ordinary passports are now exempt from pre-entry visas to visit South Africa.

According to the South African Department of Home Affairs, the UAE was added to the visa waiver list, with the possibility of UAE citizens travelling to South Africa to stay for a period up to 90 days effective as of 15th August 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the visa waiver decision by the South African government reflects the strong ties between the two countries, and the prominent international status that the UAE has attained on the global scale, opening up further horizons for its citizens.

