Emiratis flock to polling stations on election day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Voting for Federal National Council representatives opened today in 39 polling centres across the country.

The voting process began at 8am and ends at 8pm when voting centres will shut down, the votes counted, and the preliminary list of winners of the FNC 2019 elections announced.

Since the start of the voting process - including early voting - a high turnout of voters were recorded at polling centres, reflecting the awareness of citizens on the importance of their political participation and parliamentary work in the UAE.

This was also demonstrated in the overwhelming interaction shown by various community members, including women, the youth, and People of Determination.

The National Election Commission said it will preserve the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the electoral process, while ensuring a smooth voting process on election day.

It added that voters will require to present their National ID cards to cast a vote, with even expired ID's accepted.