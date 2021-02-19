Emiratis, foreigners continue to showcase talent on second day of FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) Building on a successful Thursday, the second day of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup 8th edition, held on the beautiful outdoor sand arena of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club welcomed 121 riders and a supportive group of fans via the live stream services available.

Beginning early in the morning and throughout the full day, riders vying for titles performed in the 5 below categories: -Category 1 – CSICH-A with the prize money AED10,000 and sponsored by Al Shira’aa Stables.

-Category 2 – CSIU25-A with the prize money AED20,000 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

-Category 3 – NATIONALS with the prize money AED30,000 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Media.

-Category 4 – CSIL2* with the prize money AED30,000 AED and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

-Category 5 – CSIL2* (Special Two Phase) with the prize money AED60,000 and sponsored by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

In yesterday night’s (National) category, Victoria Jade Laing representing Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club took home gold while Maryam Ahmed Abdul Malik and Aisha Mohamed Al Maazmi representing Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, took Silver and Bronze respectively.

The first class of the day CSI Children’s class (CSICH-A) with the prize money of AED10,000, presented by Al Shira’aa Stables saw Mabkhout Owaida AlKirbi from UAE soar to victory with an assertive performance, claiming 1st place with a time of 56.37 seconds and 2nd place with a time of 60.35 seconds on "Zandocan C" and "Al Mazyouna" respectively. Not far away, Shamsa Almheiri finished 3rd on "Brazoria De Semilly" with a time of 60.49 seconds.

The second category, CSIU25-A with the prize money AED20,000 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club included 38 riders. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi from the UAE came in first place with a time of 53.56 seconds, Hamza Mahmoud Al Kiswani from Jordan came second with a time of 54.44 seconds, and Ali Hamad Alkirbi from the UAE won third place with a time of 56.52.

Commenting on his win, Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi the first-place winner of CSIU25-A category, said: "I’m very happy to have the opportunity to show and compete again. It’s also a special win for me on ‘Coral Beach Z’ this horse has been great and sweet and I feel lucky to ride and have this journey with it. We have a special synergy, and with my disciplined training, we have won 3 championships together.

"We’re half way through the competition, all eyes are on tomorrow’s big cup and who will win it. Good luck to all participants." Al Marzooqi added.

Competition continued with 65 riders contending in (NATIONALS) with prize money of AED30,200 and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Media. Consistency was key for Maryam Ahmed Abdulmalik also today, winning first place and representing Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, with a time of 58.81 seconds. In second place, Alina Fayzulina (63.75 sec) representing Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club and in third Wassayef abdul aziz Al Marzooqi (68.39 sec) representing Al Bahiya Club.

The day is yet to see international riders compete for honors in 2 more categories, targeting female riders. The fourth category (CSIL2*) with prize money of 30,000 AED presented by Abu Dhabi Media and the fifth category (CSIL2*) with a prize money of 60,000 AED presented by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, thanked the wise leadership for their continuous support and development of Equestrian Sports, which has empowered and encouraged women’s participation. He added: "The increased number of female participants was a clear indication of success along with the significant progress in the level of competition, which has attracted riders from all over the world to follow their passion of Show Jumping in UAE.

He continued: "This season will be full of local and international events and championships, despite the COVID-19 challenges we are facing. "

Today’s schedule also featured a special learning opportunity at the ‘Sports Photography Workshop’ by Khaled Alkendi which allowed participants to experience equestrian photography, taking professional photos from the cup and developing their photography skills.

For those who are keen to watch Saturday’s live and exciting action, FBMA International Show Jumping Cup will continue to be livestreamed from the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club every day on FBMA YouTube channel. You can also follow #FBMASJ21 on all social media handles.

The eighth FBMA International Show Jumping Cup relishes great support from the strategic partners; Abu Dhabi Sports Council, UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, International Federation for Equestrian Sports, Longines, Al Shira’aa Stables, Abu Dhabi Media Company, YAS tv, Zahrat Al Khaleej, in addition to Emirates Arabian Horse Society, Burjeel Hospital and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.