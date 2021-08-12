Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at Expo 2020 as UN marks International Youth Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) UAE Nationals form the backbone of Expo 2020 Volunteers’ young workforce, demonstrating the enthusiasm and pride of Emirati youth in sharing the country’s hospitality and culture with millions of visitors to the next World Expo.

Emiratis make up 61 percent of all 18 to 24 year olds within Expo 2020's 30,000-strong volunteer workforce, the largest volunteer programme in the UAE. UAE residents of numerous nationalities comprise the remainder.

A core aim of Expo 2020 is to inspire and empower the world’s next generation through numerous initiatives and programming. With this in mind, the World Expo shared the figures to mark UN International Youth Day, commemorated every year on 12th August to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community, and celebrate the potential of the planet’s youth as partners in today’s global society.

In keeping with the Volunteers Programme’s core values of respect, commitment, integrity, knowledge and enthusiasm, Expo 2020 volunteers will play an essential role in welcoming the world to the UAE, helping to showcase ideas and cultures from all over the world.

Acting as the first point of contact for visitors to Expo 2020, volunteers will help manage the vast number of diverse experiences, events and global discussions that will take place every day across the event’s 182-day run. They hail from all segments of society, and will provide services in areas such as VIPs and protocol; guest services; Expo 2020’s Thematic Pavilions; events, ceremonies and hospitality; and technology support.

Abeer Al Hosani, Director, Volunteers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are delighted that the nation’s youth – particularly UAE nationals – have seized the opportunity to be a part of making history, taking advantage of the valuable learning and networking opportunities that our mega-event offers.

"With 50 days to go, we are in the critical preparation stages before we open our doors on 1st October, and the dedication and commitment of all our volunteers has been truly exemplary. They have taken every chance to learn and absorb, explore and have fun, and we have no doubt that their contribution will bring immense value in delivering an exceptional experience for every visitor to Expo."

Encouraged by the UAE Government, volunteering is seen as a crucial in promoting sustainable development and building a better future for generations to come. The Expo Volunteers Programme offers an opportunity to gain lifelong skills and build connections, as well as make memories of a lifetime.

Initiatives such as the Expo school Programme and – for university students, the Expo education Programme – are also helping young people think critically, communicate effectively and grow intellectually so they can play a central role in building a brighter future.

Along with technology and innovation and gender equality, empowering the world’s youth is also a cornerstone of Expo's Programme for People and Planet, a schedule of events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations that aims to find solutions for some of the most pressing problems facing our world.

Reflecting this, Expo has offered children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai – opening up a wealth of learning opportunities and inspirational experiences and as well as access to Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme.