Emiratis recall all meanings of loyalty and utmost belonging and giving: UAQ Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that on the 30th of November every year, we recall with pride and appreciation the Commemoration Day, which is a shining landmark in the history of the homeland. We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the security and stability of their country.

On this immortal day, Emiratis recall all of the meanings of loyalty and the utmost belonging and giving.

In his statement to "Nation Shield," the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, Sheikh Saud noted that assigning this day to be a Commemoration Day is a recognition of the sacrifices of martyrs and Emiratis, a day that represents national cohesion between the UAE leadership and the Emirati people.

Sheikh Saud added, "Since the establishment of the Union, our national leadership has embodied the nation’s solidarity to protect its gains, in accordance with the national values, which has today become one of the features of UAE Armed Forces members, and emphasised by the principles of pride and dignity. From them, we inspire lessons of determination, defending the homeland in times of crises, along with active participation in building the country in peacetime, as part of their commitments and their duties towards the country.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain concluded by saying, "We salute them and emphasise our commitment to follow their footsteps."