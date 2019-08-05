Emiratis to receive professional development training under new UK/UAE partnership

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, ICAEW, has joined forces with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, ADGMA, for the advancement of accountancy knowledge and professional development in the UAE

The partnership, which supports the UAE Government's vision for Emiratisation, will help organisations identify their accounting and business training needs, and enable employers to upskill their people to meet today's business challenges.

ADGMA will support UAE nationals to successfully gain the ICAEW ACA, a highly-respected professional qualification, as well as the ICAEW Certificate in Finance, Accounting and Business, CFAB. The partnership aims to promote the career-enhancing benefits of these qualifications to employers, universities and potential students, in order to attract talented UAE nationals to organisations in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of ADGMA, said, "We are pleased to partner with ICAEW, a world leader in finance and professional development, that maintains the highest professional standards.

We are committed to creating employment opportunities for UAE nationals and, through this partnership, we aim to upskill and support local talent with adequate skills to thrive in a highly competitive public and private sector."

The globally recognised ICAEW qualification enables professionals to use the title ‘ICAEW Chartered Accountant’. Valued by businesses worldwide, more than 5,000 employers are currently training ACA students across the globe. The qualification provides students with the combination of finance knowledge, accountancy skills and real-world business experience they need to succeed.

In turn, Michael Armstrong, FCA, ICAEW Regional Director, middle East, Africa and South Asia, said, "ICAEW’s vision is of a ‘world of strong economies’ in which economic opportunities bring benefit to many, not just a few. To achieve this vision, ICAEW continues to support a global network of Chartered Accountants and business professionals to help raise standards in policy and practice."