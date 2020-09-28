UrduPoint.com
Employed Persons In UAE Account For 97.8 Pct Of Working Age Population

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of working age population

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The number of employed persons in the UAE accounted for 97.8 percent of the country's working age population by the end of 2019, figures by the T​he Federal C​​competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, have shown, indicating that the majority of the total population are engaged in economically productive activities.

The number of workforce was 7.388 million in the reference year, a growth of 2.2 per cent from 7.225 million in 2018, according to the study, which estimated the unemployment rate at 2.

2 percent, which is among the lowest on record worldwide.

The working age population accounts for 82 per cent of the country's total population, with women accounting for 58 per cent of the workforce in 2019, up from 52.7 percent in 2018, said the study.

For women, the unemployment rate declined from 5.9 per cent in 2018 to 5.1 per cent in 2019, while employment rose from 94.1 pct to 94.9 during the reference period.

