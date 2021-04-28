UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Employees At MBZFH In Sharjah Continue Care For Coronavirus Patients

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Employees at MBZFH in Sharjah continue care for coronavirus patients

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) A unified statement "Human health is at the top of our priorities" has been agreed upon by the working team at "Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah".

This was stated by health workers engaged in confronting the coronavirus, as part of their humanitarian message derived from the message of the UAE in placing human health at the top of work priorities and establishing all capabilities to address the pandemic and preserve the safety of all individuals.

The field hospital, which is situated at a distance of 7,000 kilometres has more than 350 experienced specialist employees including doctors, nurses, technicians and other jobs associated with medical services who deliver them according to the highest quality standards and inform the patients about the necessary medical care using the latest medical equipment.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah for COVID-19 patients was launched by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, under the generous directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah All From Top Jobs Mohammed Bin Zayed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad greets PAEC for creating another made in Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Shops, beauty parlors sealed over violation of Cov ..

2 minutes ago

People rejected PDM's negative designs: CM

2 minutes ago

Russia to deliver 'emergency' virus aid to India

2 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver Over 22 Tonnes of Anti-COVID Equ ..

2 minutes ago

France's Macron to Unveil COVID-19 Lockdown Exit S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.