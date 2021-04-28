Employees at MBZFH in Sharjah continue care for coronavirus patients

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) A unified statement "Human health is at the top of our priorities" has been agreed upon by the working team at "Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah".

This was stated by health workers engaged in confronting the coronavirus, as part of their humanitarian message derived from the message of the UAE in placing human health at the top of work priorities and establishing all capabilities to address the pandemic and preserve the safety of all individuals.

The field hospital, which is situated at a distance of 7,000 kilometres has more than 350 experienced specialist employees including doctors, nurses, technicians and other jobs associated with medical services who deliver them according to the highest quality standards and inform the patients about the necessary medical care using the latest medical equipment.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah for COVID-19 patients was launched by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, under the generous directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.