Employment Up By 0.1% In Euro Area, 0.2% In EU
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025)
BRUSSELS, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
For the year 2024 as a whole, the number of persons employed increased by 1.0% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU, after +1.4% and +1.2% respectively in 2023.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.
7% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, after +1.0% in the euro area and +0.8% in the EU in the third quarter of 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Romania (+2.0%), Spain (+0.9%), Greece and Portugal (both +0.5%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. The highest decrease of employment was recorded in Croatia, Finland (both -0.4%), Latvia and Sweden (both -0.2%).
Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the fourth quarter of 2024, 219.7 million people were employed in the EU, of which 171.2 million were in the euro area.
Recent Stories
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
More Stories From Middle East
-
Employment up by 0.1% in euro area, 0.2% in EU6 minutes ago
-
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Opening Ceremony of Tu ..35 minutes ago
-
Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony kicks off world’s largest sports, humanitarian event ..51 minutes ago
-
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 20251 hour ago
-
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,4532 hours ago
-
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions3 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries3 hours ago
-
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of March 20254 hours ago
-
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade5 hours ago
-
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign6 hours ago
-
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School Students in Dubai hono ..6 hours ago
-
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality6 hours ago