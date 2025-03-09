Employment up by 0.1% in euro area, 0.2% in EU

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025)

BRUSSELS, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

For the year 2024 as a whole, the number of persons employed increased by 1.0% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU, after +1.4% and +1.2% respectively in 2023.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.

7% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, after +1.0% in the euro area and +0.8% in the EU in the third quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Romania (+2.0%), Spain (+0.9%), Greece and Portugal (both +0.5%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. The highest decrease of employment was recorded in Croatia, Finland (both -0.4%), Latvia and Sweden (both -0.2%).

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the fourth quarter of 2024, 219.7 million people were employed in the EU, of which 171.2 million were in the euro area.