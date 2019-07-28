Empower, ASHRAE provide ‘District Cooling Guide' to universities in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, in collaboration with the American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, ASHRAE, has distributed complimentary copies of the 'District Cooling Guide for Building Owners', to all universities with a mechanical engineering department in Dubai and across the UAE.

This has been done to promote district cooling technology among undergraduate students, encourage universities to incorporate district cooling systems into their curriculum, and provide support to implement the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

"The District Cooling Guide for Building Owners will enable undergraduate students studying mechanical engineering to learn more about this field. It delivers basic information on the advantages of district cooling services and systems, and techniques to install and operate these systems easily. It includes guidelines, explanations on the designing process, how to improve cooling systems, and the integration of the concept of thermal storage technology into a district cooling system.

It is a valuable reference for those interested in district cooling systems, notably specialists, engineers, consultants, experts, cooling system engineers, central plant design engineers, and others," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"Empower is involved in the implementation of several sustainability strategies, notably the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent, the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, and the long-term national initiative to build a green economy in the UAE, under the slogan ‘A green economy for sustainable development’, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which is leading the UAE to become a pioneer in the field of the new green economy globally," added Bin Shafar.

In 2013, Empower sponsored the launch of the District Cooling and Heating Guide published by ASHRAE and was the sole cooling company to contribute supplemental funding that enabled ASHRAE to develop the guide.