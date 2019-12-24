Empower awarded contracts valued AED1.130 billion in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, awarded contracts valued at AED1.130 billion to various companies in 2019, as part of the development of district cooling infrastructure in Dubai.

The contracts included engineering consultancy; plant and other constructions, design and operation of cooling plants; expansion of district cooling pipe network; development of new networks to serve the latest projects in Dubai, as well as the establishment of new energy transfer stations, procurement of pipes and fittings and more.

This substantial increase in the company's contracting activity in 2019 reflects the growing demand for eco-friendly district cooling services, which helps reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, in addition to raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy and safe environment for future generations.

Moreover, Empower has signed a contract to construct its new AED280 million headquarters in Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2021. The company has also awarded a contract for the construction of an AED197 million district cooling plant for Dubai Production City with a total capacity of 47,000RT.

As part of its development strategy, the company has also completed the designs for its business Bay 4, Business Bay 5 and Business Bay 6 plants.

As for the expansion of the cooling services network, Empower has awarded several contracts valued at more than AED186 million across its different plants in Dubai such as Dubai Production City and Sheikh Zayed Road to serve the Dubai Arena, Al Wasl Tower, Yotel Hotel, The Address Hotel, the One JBR Tower at Jumeirah Beach Residence, as well as Barsha Heights and Dubai Studio City.

Additionally, Empower has signed a deal with Trane Commercial to supply eco-friendly district cooling equipment with a capacity of 110,000RT to be used in its projects in Tecom C, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, Dubai Production City, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "In 2020, we will award new contracts for the construction, design and operation of new plants, expansion of the pipe network, and innovation of advanced technologies for the district cooling sector. In my opinion, the next stage will see further demand for district cooling services to cater to the existing and new projects throughout the emirate."