Tue 13th April 2021

Empower awards contracts worth AED217 million in Q1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), announced that it has awarded contracts worth AED217 million in the first quarter of 2021 for various activities.

The contracts were awarded majorly for the development of company’s district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, including the expansion of pipeline network, setting up semi-permanent plant rooms, establishing Thermal Energy Storage systems, Energy Transfer Stations and others.

With awarding the new contracts, Empower increases its operational efficiency and capacity, widens its service network in Dubai and reaching more clients. Further expansion of its existing distribution network in Dubai for district cooling services, which has a total length of more than 350 kilometers - the longest in the world, will reinforce the company’s position as the world’s largest district cooling service provider.

An ambitious plan was devised to meet the increasing demand for Empower services from various parts of Dubai, provided through 84 plant rooms serving more than 140,000 customers in 1,252 buildings.

The first phase of the contracts was awarded for various activities related to network expansion, the company explained, such as network consultancy, procurement of pre-insulated pipes, fittings and valves as well as installations for the major projects include, Marsa Al Arab, Omniyat ANWA Tower, Wasl1 and DAMAC Aykon City at Shaikh Zayed road.

The activities also included expanding the network in its district cooling plants in Dubai Health Care City, Dubai Media City and Jumeirah Beach hotels.

Contracts that were awarded during the period also include setting up of semi-permanent plants and Energy Transfer Stations for Empower’s various projects including Deira Waterfront development.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, highlighted the company’s keenness to provide high-quality and environmentally friendly district cooling services to its wide range of customers in various parts of Dubai, especially the new clients, whose number rises significantly every year with the development witnessed in the booming real estate sector.

Driven by such keenness, the company works unceasingly and according to well-thought-out plans to develop the infrastructure and advance its performance to unprecedented levels.

