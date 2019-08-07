Empower awards network extension contract worth AED25 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) today announced that it has awarded a AED25 million contract to extend its cooling service pipeline network in order to meet the needs of major development projects in Dubai.

This extension work will be completed by the end of 2019, and will link ‘Al Wasl Tower 2020’ and the ‘Yotel Hotel’ in Sheikh Zayed Road, ‘The Address Hotel’ and the ‘One JBR Tower’ in Jumeirah Beach Residence, as well as Barsha Heights with the permanent cooling plants located in the respective areas.

Extension of pipe network is part of Empower’s strategy to expand its projects as demand for district cooling services is growing in several real estate projects. The corporation develops its infrastructure which also meets the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, where infrastructure is the most important pillar.

Empower specified that the cooling pipe network presently serving Dubai Arena, will extend to serve Al Wasl Tower 2020, with a capacity of 3,900 RT, Yotel Hotel with 1,500 RT capacity and will be connected to the permanent cooling plant located in business Bay.

It also added that the pipe network at Barsha Heights will be extended to serve the new buildings in this area, and will be connected to the permanent plant located there.

Furthermore, The Address Hotel will be served with 6,500 RT, and the One JBR Tower with 1,550 RT, through the existing pipe network at JBR. They will be connected to the permanent cooling plant in the same area.

"The cooling service pipeline network is gradually developing by the years, as Dubai's real estate projects are increasing.

This reflects the confidence of investors and developers in our environmentally-friendly district cooling services that contribute to reducing carbon emissions. At Empower, we continuously work to develop infrastructure to provide efficient and high quality district cooling services to the customers adding to our customer base", said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"The innovative solutions and technologies that Empower is constantly developing, especially in its pipeline network, are part of our efforts to implement the UAE Green Growth Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," added Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar said that the current pipeline network extension in these areas will be completed by the end of 2019, and projects will be linked using latest technology, which will help in uninterrupted delivery of services to the customers.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.