Empower CEO becomes Board Member Emeritus of IDEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Executive Committee of the International District Energy Association, IDEA, has offered Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, a newly formed category of Board membership – IDEA Board Member Emeritus, to serve the Board of Directors for a three-year term

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Executive Committee of the International District Energy Association, IDEA, has offered Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, a newly formed category of board membership – IDEA Board Member Emeritus, to serve the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Bin Shafar was offered this position in recognition of his extensive contributions to the organisation during a six-year tenure on the Board, his continued enthusiasm for supporting key industry objectives to preserve the environment, support green energy projects, and his participation and sponsorship for many volunteer activities of the Association.

The announcement was made at the 110th Annual IDEA Conference and Tradeshow 2019, which is being held in Pittsburgh, USA, until 27th June.

"Receiving this honourary membership in IDEA Board of Directors, under a newly-formed category, presents us with great challenges in the district cooling sector, increase our responsibility in the efforts of maintaining a green and sustainable environment. This new position also reflects the role of Empower in particular, and Dubai and the UAE in general, in supporting green energy-saving solutions and projects," Bin Shafar commented.

The IDEA Board of Directors unanimously approved the bylaws change in May 2019 to create the new position of Board Member Emeritus. Bin Shafar was selected under this category along with industry veteran and former IDEA Chair Juan Ontiveros, Associate Vice President for Utilities, Energy and Facilities Management at the University of Texas at Austin.

For his part, Rob Thornton, President and CEO of IDEA, said that Bin Shafar's continuous efforts to advance best practices in district cooling to preserve the environment, support green energy projects, and his ongoing participation and sponsorship for many of IDEA’s volunteer and education activities, led to this distinction.

Under Bin Shafar’s leadership, Empower has been a very active and engaged member company within IDEA, frequently sharing new technologies and innovations to help others in the industry also to optimise investments in district cooling systems, supporting green practices and sustainable solutions for urban developments that protect the environment.