Empower Commences Operation Of Its Advanced District Cooling Plant In Dubailand

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced the commencement of operations of its new district cooling plant in Dubailand, with a cooling capacity of 47,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT).

The new plant will serve the residential community of the Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), one of the prominent residential destinations in the city that features many modern facilities including green parks, libraries, mosques, hotels, educational institutes, medical facilities, and shopping centers. The number of buildings connected to the new plant in Dubailand is set to reach more than 250, including mixed-use buildings.

Last year, Empower awarded a construction and outfitting contract worth AED 193 million for the new plant in Dubailand, which is one of the next-generation modern and environmentally-friendly plants that leverages international standards and technologies.

During the inauguration of the new plant in the presence of Empower team, Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “We were keen to complete the plant with modern specifications and in a record time that did not exceed a year, thanks to the efforts of our teams to continue increasing the levels of quality and competitiveness in providing service to the customers, and their tireless work to increase the company's asset portfolio and implement the strategic plans aimed at expanding the scope of Empower's services in the emirate.

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower is keen to fulfill its core and firm commitment to enhance Dubai's economy and continue to provide high-quality and environmentally-friendly district cooling services with international specifications to support the emirate's leading role in sustainable developments, protecting the environment and natural resources, and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

