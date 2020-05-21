Empower completes medical screenings to its employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, remarked that it has completed medical screenings for its 532 employees and workers working in its district cooling plants and staying in staff accommodations across Dubai, and provided them with full and continuous health and nutritional care.

Empower has succeeded in accomplishing all its huge tasks and obligations to the fullest, including the protection of the health and safety of its teams and customers, and their families, as a top priority in its strategies and practices.

Following the closure of its offices and premises in implementation of the preventive measures, Empower has succeeded in serving its 120,000 customers to complete their various transactions through company’s website and smart applications, and other platforms of its strategic partners in the government and private sector.

"Our staff and customers are our true asset and a cornerstone of the organisation’s business, existence, and success. Since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, Empower has rushed to conduct medical screenings for employees working in our district cooling plants across Dubai, and to provide them with full and continuous health and nutritional care," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.