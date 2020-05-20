UrduPoint.com
Empower District Cooling Networks Expand By 320km In 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that the total length of its district cooling pipeline network in various regions of Dubai has exceeded more than 320 kilometres by the end of 2019, with a growth of 16 percent compared to 2018.

Empower has sought to expand the geographical presence of its network in order to meet the increasing demand for its services in both residential and commercial areas, as well as some of the new tourist destinations in Dubai.

Commenting on the results, Empower CEO Ahmad bin Shafar said that the company’s expansion of its district cooling network comes as a result of the increasing demand for the environment friendly district cooling services on the one hand, and as "a true reflection of Empower’s efforts in developing an infrastructure on the other hand, that contributes to achieving the goals of Dubai’s sustainable development plans."

The company’s expansion covered new areas, including the network in business Bay covering the projects located in Al Khail Road and all the projects, towers and skyscrapers on both sides of the Sheikh Zayed Road, most notably the Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, the Wasl Tower, and the Yotel Hotel.

The expansion in Dubai International Financial Centre help facilitate the provision of services to the One Zabeel project, Empower noted, adding that the distribution network in Dubai Healthcare City was set to be able to serve Al Jaddaf projects, including Empower's new headquarters (currently under construction) and Dubai sports Council’s headquarters alongside the commercial towers in the area.

The expansion will also cater to the district cooling requirements for many other developments, including the projects in Jumeirah Beach Residence; The Address Hotel and One JBR Tower, in addition to Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City projects, and the Barsha Heights, formerly known as TECOM.

