Empower, DMCC To Supply Next Phase Of Uptown Dubai With Cooling Services
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has signed an agreement with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with environmentally friendly district cooling services for a capacity of 24,675 refrigeration tonnes (RT).
The agreement was signed at DMCC's headquarters in Uptown Tower in the presence of Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district, innovatively designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use urban destination of eight planned mixed-use towers alongside a variety of retail, dining, luxury hospitality, and sustainable community options.
Empower’s JLT District Cooling project includes four plants (three of which are currently operational) with a designed total capacity of 152,000 RT, in addition to a comprehensive pipeline network serving the entire area.
These plants are equipped with well-developed infrastructure and advanced smart production and operation systems, ensuring readiness to cater to any new project of any size or use.
Bin Shafar said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable district cooling solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and support the UAE’s national sustainability goals."
He added that Empower is currently serving the first phase of the project, including the iconic Uptown Tower, with environmentally friendly district cooling services, delivering a cooling capacity of 3,850 RT in compliance with international standards.
Bin Sulayem stated, "Uptown Dubai is rapidly taking shape as a world-class destination. Our partnership with Empower is a crucial step in this journey, ensuring the seamless delivery of sustainable cooling solutions that both support our vision for a smart urban community and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors."
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025-20285 minutes ago
-
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services6 minutes ago
-
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation21 minutes ago
-
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with Italian President during state visit to Italy36 minutes ago
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz51 minutes ago
-
UAE joins Kuwait in celebrating 64th National Day1 hour ago
-
India secures semi-final spot with 6-wicket victory over Pakistan2 hours ago
-
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package2 hours ago
-
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research3 hours ago