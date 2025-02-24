Open Menu

Empower, DMCC To Supply Next Phase Of Uptown Dubai With Cooling Services

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has signed an agreement with DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with environmentally friendly district cooling services for a capacity of 24,675 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

The agreement was signed at DMCC's headquarters in Uptown Tower in the presence of Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district, innovatively designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use urban destination of eight planned mixed-use towers alongside a variety of retail, dining, luxury hospitality, and sustainable community options.

Empower’s JLT District Cooling project includes four plants (three of which are currently operational) with a designed total capacity of 152,000 RT, in addition to a comprehensive pipeline network serving the entire area.

These plants are equipped with well-developed infrastructure and advanced smart production and operation systems, ensuring readiness to cater to any new project of any size or use.

Bin Shafar said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable district cooling solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and support the UAE’s national sustainability goals."

He added that Empower is currently serving the first phase of the project, including the iconic Uptown Tower, with environmentally friendly district cooling services, delivering a cooling capacity of 3,850 RT in compliance with international standards.

Bin Sulayem stated, "Uptown Dubai is rapidly taking shape as a world-class destination. Our partnership with Empower is a crucial step in this journey, ensuring the seamless delivery of sustainable cooling solutions that both support our vision for a smart urban community and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors."

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Agreement

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

5 minutes ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

10 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

16 minutes ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

21 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

21 minutes ago
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

51 minutes ago
 FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

2 hours ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East