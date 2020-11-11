UrduPoint.com
Empower Donates AED 100,000 To Al Jalila Foundation To Advance Local Medical Research

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation has made a donation of AED 100,000 to Al Jalila Foundation, the Dubai based global philanthropic organisation to further its efforts to better people’s lives through a number of healthcare and research programmes.

The step underscores the social responsibility approach adopted by Empower in its philosophies and practices, which officially makes it a key donor of the ‘Bassmat Rashid bin Saeed (the fingerprint of Rashid bin Saeed)’ giving campaign launched by Al Jalila Foundation.

The campaign looks at donors, whether individuals or entities, as leaders of change in the UAE.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, paid a visit to the Foundation and met Dr.

Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, and they toured the centre’s facilities.

Al Jalila Foundation is one of the 33 foundations and initiatives under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It was launched in 2013 with the aim of achieving leadership for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates in the field of medical innovations.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "We are depending on science and philanthropy coming together to save lives and we proud to see Empower’s name on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saaed donor recognition wall."

