Empower initiates programme to take care of its employees during challenging situation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has launched an initiative that includes an integrated food distribution programme for the staff serving in the district cooling plants and staying at staff accommodations, and a comprehensive tele-health care services for all employees of the company.

The initiative, called ’Empower Cares’, is being implemented mainly to care and protect its staff. The integrated food distribution programme under ‘Empower Cares’, is executed by a dedicated team of volunteers from the company's staff and distributing a food basket to the workers deployed over 40 sites of Empower, as well as workers serving in district cooling plants as the mobility is restricted as part of the precautionary and preventive measures by the government.

The Tele-health and tele-consultation service under the initiative is providing through company’s health care partners as a modern solution that will enable all employees of the company to consult and communicate with a doctor without having to leave their place.

The service helps the employees to remotely consult 12 hours a day throughout the week to obtain health advice from doctors directly, and to ensure necessary health care and treatment are provided to whoever needs them.

Apart from the tele-consultation, the company is directly facilitating 24X7 care to the staff and providing required treatments from various hospitals.

"The initiative reflects our full commitment to protecting the health and safety of teams and their families, as a top priority for the Company in all circumstances. This commitment is a major guarantee for our sustainable corporate success, and one of the key factors for overcoming this difficult global circumstance," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

"The initiative is run in full compliance with the preventive measures, including the social distancing rules, to protect the health of volunteers and beneficiaries alike, and is being implemented in conjunction with sterilisation campaigns and daily medical examinations," he concluded.