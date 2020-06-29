UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Empower Launches Campaign To Rationalise District Cooling Energy Consumption

Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Empower launches campaign to rationalise district cooling energy consumption

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has launched a consumption rationalisation campaign under the theme ’Set your AC at 24 C Auto and Save’.

The campaign will run until the end of summer and aims to encouraging its customers to rationalise the district cooling consumption during the summer season by setting the air- conditioner thermostat at 24 C, as well as using innovative and eco-friendly methods that help in reducing indoor temperature and monthly costs, and achieving significant savings in energy and resources.

The campaign targets all customer segments across residential and commercial buildings that are provided with company's district cooling services, the company said, adding that it is keen to launch such campaigns regularly to raise awareness and enhance the engagement of its more than 120,000 customers, who plays a key role to achieve a sustainable development.

"Rationalizing district cooling consumption during the summer season in particular, contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment, and Empower is always striving to reduce energy consumption through sustainability solutions that help achieving green economy," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

The company achieved AED3.2 billion in saving of electricity consumption thanks to the use of environment friendly district cooling systems which help conserve energy and resources.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,180 buildings, catering to more than 120,000 customers, with a total cooling capacity of 1.53 million Refrigeration Tonnes. The Company offers eco-friendly district cooling services to a number of high-profile developments, such as Dubai Waterfront, Bluewaters, Dubai International Financial Centre, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall and many others.

