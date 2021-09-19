UrduPoint.com

Empower, Mitsubishi Sign Largest Agreement In Global District Cooling Industry

19th September 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) announced that it has made a new deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems to take advantage of Mitsubishi's revolutionary air-conditioning and heating systems, leading to a qualitative leap in Empower's environmentally friendly district cooling operations.

Under the new deal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems will supply Empower with advanced water-cooled centrifugal chillers with a total cooling capacity of 100,000 refrigeration tons (RT), said a press release by Empower on Sunday.

The deal also allows Empower to double the number of centrifugal chillers to a total cooling capacity of 200,000 refrigeration tons (RT) over the next two years, which is equivalent to 11 percent of the total cooling capacity.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Kaoru Kusumoto President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems.

Empower will start using the new units in its plants under construction located in Zabeel, business Bay, Madinat Jumeirah and Dubailand City in Dubai, to serve residential, commercial, health, educational and mixed-use projects in addition to implementing well-thought-out plans related to developing Empower's infrastructure and raising its performance to unprecedented levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Bin Shafar said, "The deal that we conclude with the Japanese heavy industries giant Mitsubishi, bears future fruits for modernising our systems with innovative technologies that contribute to low-noise production processes, more energy-efficient, and higher performance in protecting the environment. These achievements are in line with our long-term strategy that aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030, as well as the UAE's strategy and sustainability plans to reduce carbon footprint."

