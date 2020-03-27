Empower observes Earth Hour 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 27th March 2020 (WAM) - The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, EMPOWER, the world's largest district cooling services provider, will join in the Earth Hour 2020 global initiative with 180 countries, by switching off lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday, 28 March.

During the ‘Hour’, Empower will turn off the lights in all its district cooling plants and will rely on its thermal energy storage tanks for delivering the district cooling services that significantly contributes in reducing the power consumption of chillers, to help in reducing the CO2 emission and protecting the environment. Through the participation in this annual event, Empower aims to raise public awareness on the importance of rationalization of electricity consumption, and to highlight the positive practices that contribute to the conservation of natural resources and ensure their sustainability.

Dubai was the first Arab city to observe Earth Hour since 2008, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council in Dubai. The event underlines leading role of the UAE in promoting practices aimed at raising awareness on environment issues and supporting sustainable development locally and internationally.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: "Empower's active role in protecting the environment and natural resources is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage sustainability and green economy practices in Dubai's preparations for a prosperous future. Empower is also keen to keep pace with the national visions and strategies, most notably the UAE Vision 2021 to achieve a sustainable environment and infrastructure by 2021; the UAE Centennial 2071 to secure a happy and sustainable future for our future generations and enhance UAE's position as the world's best country in all areas; and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by our visionary leadership as a lofty goal to be achieved by everyone's effort."

Bin Shafar pointed out that besides being a global lead in providing environment friendly energy efficient district cooling services; Empower has also cemented its position as a major contributor to reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent compared to traditional cooling by encouraging innovation and employing various technologies to achieve the higher standards in sustainable development," Bin Shafar added.