UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Empower Pilots The World's First Unmanned District Cooling Plant

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

Empower pilots the world's first unmanned district cooling plant

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced pilot operation of the world's first unmanned cooling plant at Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai, with a total cooling capacity of 50,000 Refrigeration Tonnes, RT.

Empower explained that the highest international standards have been maintained in the construction and building design of the new plant, as it took into account the criteria of sustainable green buildings, and modern urban development in Dubai, as well as the general appearance of the district, and the external appearance of the buildings.

The corporation indicated that the plant leverages with the latest technologies in district cooling systems and uses artificial intelligence to monitor and adjust the water flow to and from the cooling plant, via the Thermal Energy Storage, TES, technology, which helps to reduce the burden on the grid during peak hours. Moreover, the Treated Sewage Effluent, TSE, technology is using in order to conserve the natural resources.

Empower also announced that the plant will be connected to its centralised intelligent Command Control Centre, CCC, which is operating on advanced SCADA system that provides the ability to read more than one million data entries from cooling towers about coolers, transformers and water supplies.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "The significant and continuous expansion of Empower in terms of district cooling services and the construction of new cooling plants is part of the infrastructure development strategy aimed at keeping pace with the real estate and industrial boom in Dubai."

"Leveraging artificial intelligence in the district cooling sector helps to lower annual operating costs and enhance the efficiency of facilities. The new plant in JVC is the first in a series of unmanned operating plants that we are preparing to develop with the aim of achieving the greatest energy savings, as well as keeping pace with the growing demand for eco-friendly cooling services that are playing a crucial role in combating climate change. This stems from our belief in the importance of contributing to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for future generations," added Bin Shafar.

The announcement was made in December 2018, by Empower about awarding the AED250 million (US$68.06 million) contract for starting the construction works of the plant with a total capacity of 50k RT, as part of expanding its operations by increasing the number of district cooling plants across Dubai and serving the highest possible number of large-scale developments.

Related Topics

World Technology Water Dubai Circle Tokyo Stock Exchange December 2018 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

58 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

31 minutes ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.