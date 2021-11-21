UrduPoint.com

Empower Records 49% Growth In Demand For District Cooling Services

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Empower records 49% growth in demand for District Cooling services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) said it has recorded a remarkable growth in the number of customers from different parts of Dubai to obtain company’s high-quality environmentally-friendly district cooling services.

During the first nine months of this year, Empower has witnessed a growth of 49% in the number of new registered individuals and companies, compared to the same period last year. The company states that new customers from government and private sectors registered and opened special accounts directly through the company's electronic registration windows that enabled them to complete all their transactions at any time and from anywhere.

The growth in registration coincides with the continuous development that Empower is witnessing in its digital leadership as the first district cooling services provider in the UAE and the region to launch electronic registration, making a new achievement in its contribution to the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’. The digital platform for registration also raising the happiness levels of company’s individual customers, tenants, owners and real estate developers, by saving their time, effort and cost as they are no more required to visit personally to company's headquarters or its customer service centers, as a pre-condition for registering a project or real estate unit in Empower's cooling services.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, expects a significant rise in the number of registrations during the fourth quarter as well from customers, especially from owners and users of commercial and multi-use properties that are witnessing a business booming after the pandemic challenges.

Bin Shafar also indicated that the noticeable improvement in the UAE market would open up many deals and new expansion projects for the company that will cover various emirates by the end of this year.

"We are always keen to provide services characterised by ease and quality, and in line with national strategies, and the continuous technological progress witnessed by Dubai Emirate; in order to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness," he added.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Company Visit Progress Same Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

1 hour ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

2 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

5 hours ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.