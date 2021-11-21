Empower records 49% growth in demand for District Cooling services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) said it has recorded a remarkable growth in the number of customers from different parts of Dubai to obtain company’s high-quality environmentally-friendly district cooling services.

During the first nine months of this year, Empower has witnessed a growth of 49% in the number of new registered individuals and companies, compared to the same period last year. The company states that new customers from government and private sectors registered and opened special accounts directly through the company's electronic registration windows that enabled them to complete all their transactions at any time and from anywhere.

The growth in registration coincides with the continuous development that Empower is witnessing in its digital leadership as the first district cooling services provider in the UAE and the region to launch electronic registration, making a new achievement in its contribution to the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’. The digital platform for registration also raising the happiness levels of company’s individual customers, tenants, owners and real estate developers, by saving their time, effort and cost as they are no more required to visit personally to company's headquarters or its customer service centers, as a pre-condition for registering a project or real estate unit in Empower's cooling services.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, expects a significant rise in the number of registrations during the fourth quarter as well from customers, especially from owners and users of commercial and multi-use properties that are witnessing a business booming after the pandemic challenges.

Bin Shafar also indicated that the noticeable improvement in the UAE market would open up many deals and new expansion projects for the company that will cover various emirates by the end of this year.

"We are always keen to provide services characterised by ease and quality, and in line with national strategies, and the continuous technological progress witnessed by Dubai Emirate; in order to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness," he added.