Empower Records 560,000 Electronic Transactions In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that, during 2020, the number of electronic transactions performed by its customers has surged noticeably to reach approximately 560,000, with an increase of more than 12 percent compared to the year 2019.

This reflects the company’s apparent contributions to the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’ that strives to turn the Dubai government into a paperless government by December 2021.

Empower states that it proceeds with automation of bill payments by enabling the customers to choose and use the payment mode that is convenient for them from a wide range of electronic payment options that the company offers, in collaboration with its strategic partners from banks and financial institutions.

According to Empower, the number of registrations of individuals, institutions and companies to get district cooling services have significantly grew to 19,293 in total with an increase of 8 percent compared to the last year.

Moreover, its customer call centre has recorded a 14 percent increase in the number of phone calls received by the center and email messages received from customers has increased by 8 percent apart from service requests received through email that shows an increase of 15 percent compared to 2019.

"No wonder that these progressive results have been realised year after year, especially since the company is one of the first pioneering institutions to adopt the latest technologies that facilitate the provision of a range of services to its customers," Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said.

"In order to smoothen the completion of various transactions and achieve absolute satisfaction for our customers, we are always keen to provide easy and quality services that are in line with the national strategies and the continuous technical progress witnessed in the Emirate of Dubai," he added.

"By using smart services, our customers save time and effort and the best standards of living are attained as red tape, paperwork procedure, waiting and attendance times etc. are eliminated," he explained.

Empower has introduced e-registration service in 2020 and has become the first district cooling company in the region to launch this facility for its customers.

