Empower Reports 6.1% H1’23 Revenue Growth To AED1.22bn

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2023) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) today reported its H1 2023 (H1'23) consolidated financial results, recording a half-yearly revenue of AED1.225 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of AED654 million.

For the last twelve months, Empower’s consolidated revenue was AED2.86 billion (July 2022 to June 2023) compared to AED2.63 billion (July 2021 to June 2022), showing an impressive growth of 9.1 percent. The EBITDA for the period was AED1.42 billion (July 2022 to June 2023) compared to AED1.28 billion (July 2021 to June 2022), with a growth of 10.9 percent.

Empower’s H1'23 revenue and EBITDA grew by 6.1 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively. During the same period, its pro forma net profit grew by 7.4 percent to AED464 million. This pro forma net profit comparison adjusts for pre-IPO leverage to show comparable quarterly performance.

On an absolute net profit basis, the company reported a net profit of AED403 million.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “The results of the first half of 2023 are a realistic translation of the promises made by Empower to investors and shareholders. We aim to maintain an upward, thriving, and sustainable operational and financial performance to bring significant benefits to our stakeholders and contribute to Dubai’s economy, its residents, and various economic sectors."

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower continues to take steady and consistent steps toward expanding its operations and investments in its portfolio of assets and infrastructure. This is to keep up with the growing demand in the district cooling market in Dubai and create investment opportunities with rewarding returns for investors and shareholders.

