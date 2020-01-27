UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Empower Reveals AED871 Million Net Profit In 2019, 8.3% Growth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Empower reveals AED871 million net profit in 2019, 8.3% growth

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) reported a net profit of AED871 million in 2019, representing a remarkable increase of 8.3% year-over-year (YoY). The company has achieved a total revenue of AED2.19 billion an increase of 7.9% YoY.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) reported a net profit of AED871 million in 2019, representing a remarkable increase of 8.3% year-over-year (YoY). The company has achieved a total revenue of AED2.19 billion an increase of 7.9% YoY.

Commenting on Empower's financial results at the annual press conference, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "2019 has been a milestone year for Empower, given the remarkable net profit increase, in addition to the significant expansion in number of district cooling plants, district cooling pipeline network, customer base and the number of buildings connected with our district cooling services.

"

The number of buildings that Empower provides with it’s district cooling services exceeded 1,180 and the customer base has reached to more than 120,000. The total cooling capacity has reached 1,530,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) during 2019 that covered various projects, such as Deira Waterfront, Blue Waters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, amongst others.

"Empower has saved a total of 1,224MW electricity worth AED 3.2 billion as of the end of 2019," Bin Shafar remarked.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Dubai Company Palm Jumeirah UAE Dirham 2019 Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.