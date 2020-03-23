Empower saves 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it has saved 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019, which is equivalent to the amount of water in 593 Olympic swimming pools

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it has saved 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019, which is equivalent to the amount of water in 593 Olympic swimming pools.

The announcement was made marking World Water Day, which is held on 22nd March every year since 1993, to highlight the importance of fresh water and raise awareness of more than three billion people living without access to safe water.

The focus of this year is on the central promise of the Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water for all by 2030.

Empower reported a total water saving of 305 million and 295 million of gallons of potable water in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "Most human activities that use water produce wastewater.

Globally, 80 percent of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. This is an alarming figure, because reducing wastewater can save lives and enhance sustainable development."

Bin Shafar added that the company managed to achieve such a significant water saving thanks to its superior practices in conserving environment by using treated sewage water in its district cooling operation instead of fresh water. This move is in line with the 2008 Executive Council resolution approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, which directs to minimise the usage of fresh water and to use other water alternatives in order to conserve UAE water resources.