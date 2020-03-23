UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Empower Saves 326 Million Gallons Of Potable Water In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:15 AM

Empower saves 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it has saved 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019, which is equivalent to the amount of water in 593 Olympic swimming pools

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it has saved 326 million gallons of potable water in 2019, which is equivalent to the amount of water in 593 Olympic swimming pools.

The announcement was made marking World Water Day, which is held on 22nd March every year since 1993, to highlight the importance of fresh water and raise awareness of more than three billion people living without access to safe water.

The focus of this year is on the central promise of the Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water for all by 2030.

Empower reported a total water saving of 305 million and 295 million of gallons of potable water in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "Most human activities that use water produce wastewater.

Globally, 80 percent of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. This is an alarming figure, because reducing wastewater can save lives and enhance sustainable development."

Bin Shafar added that the company managed to achieve such a significant water saving thanks to its superior practices in conserving environment by using treated sewage water in its district cooling operation instead of fresh water. This move is in line with the 2008 Executive Council resolution approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, which directs to minimise the usage of fresh water and to use other water alternatives in order to conserve UAE water resources.

Related Topics

Resolution World Water UAE Dubai Company Rashid Superior March 2017 2018 2019 Olympics All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Government Allocates Over $6Mln to Biomedi ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Allocates $92.8Mln to Industry Min ..

12 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as pandemic deaths soar

22 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s early embrace of technology p ..

42 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank's (ADB) adjusts annual meet ..

8 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 March 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.