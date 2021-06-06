Empower saves electricity worth AED3.4 billion in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has saved more than 1,312 megawatts of electricity last year, which represents a total value of AED3.4 billion and marked a record number of fresh water savings, which amounted to more than 349 million imperial gallons by the end of 2020.

The company reaffirmed its full commitment to support the UAE’s global climate interests and to actively contribute to consolidating the country's achievements in terms of climate action in line with its voluntary commitments under the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC, its future directions and strategies, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions locally and globally.

The announcement was made in the context of highlighting UAE’s carbon emission reduction strategies by the UAE climate negotiation team in the virtual meetings of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which continues until 17th June to prepare for the most important discussions that will take place during COP26 (Conference Of Parties), which will be held in Glasgow, UK, in November 2021.

Empower is one of the key partner for UN Environment’s 'District Energy in Cities' initiative and an active member of the UN lead ‘Cool Coalition’ initiative.