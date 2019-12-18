UrduPoint.com
Empower Sets Clear Vision To Keep Up With Urban Growth, Preserve Natural Resources

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed that district cooling service is among the globally approved solutions by the UN, to help preserve the environment by efficiently saving energy and water every year.

The technology plays a major role in combating climate change and water shortage resulting from population growth and changes in the system of utilising natural resources. District cooling solutions help directly with urban development, being a key requirement in planning and designing new, green buildings in Dubai in particular, and as one of the six energy efficiency accelerators within the framework of the United Nations’ "Sustainable Energy for All".

World population is set to reach 9.6 billion by 2050, which puts pressure on natural resources to sustain this significant population growth, particularly on water and energy.

Being one of the world’s leading cities, Dubai has adopted many advanced strategic plans to keep up with the anticipated population growth and preserve natural resources for future generations.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "Anticipated increases in the Earth's population greatly impact natural resources, particularly water.

This requires joint regional and global efforts to apply the best green practices across all projects and operations, including district cooling services, to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for future generations."

He added, "Empower uses state-of-the-art technology in district cooling, and employs AI to monitor and control chilled water circulation through the plants via the Thermal Energy Storage System, TES, which reduces both power consumption and burden on the national grid during peak hours. Moreover, treated sewage water is used through the Treated Sewage Effluent system, TSE, for the cooling of the devices and equipment inside the station to assure a further reduction in the consumption of freshwater."

The company has saved up to 305 million gallons of treated water in 2018, which is equivalent to water enough to fill 555 Olympic-size swimming pools, by using Treated Sewage Effluent in its operations, while district cooling reduces energy consumption by up to 50 percent compared to conventional services.

Empower has also received a "carbon emissions reduction certificate" issued by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

