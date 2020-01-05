UrduPoint.com
Empower Shares Guidelines To Reduce Cost Of Energy Consumption

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy consumption

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has released a set of guidelines to help customers reduce energy consumption, hence cutting down their district cooling bills.

The company said there are several methods to reduce the costs of consumption, which include: setting the air conditioner thermostat to 24 C, keeping curtains and windows closed, reducing the use of heat-generating electrical appliances, turning off appliances when leaving the house, turning on ventilators to reduce humidity, and ensuring air conditioners are maintained regularly.

Furthermore, customers can also manage their district cooling budget by reviewing their overall consumption costs using a calculator available on the Empower website. The tool will help customers manage their total consumption and set a plan for annual expenses, Empower added.

