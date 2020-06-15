Empower successfully performs over 63,700 online transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it successfully performed over 63,700 transactions for different segments of its customers in Dubai since the activation of the remote work platform until the resumption of in-house operations, in line with the implementation of government directives.

The achievement reflects the efficiency of its smart channels and the quality of its e-services to ensure providing uninterrupted district cooling services to the company's 120,000 customers across Dubai. It also strengthens its pursuit of smart transformation and dispensing with internal and external paper transactions by 2021.

It also highlighted the company's success in ensuring the best services with international quality standards even during the most extreme and severe conditions, such as the COVID-19 crisis. Also, its success in applying of remote work system proved the soundness of the proactive strategy developed and implemented by Empower years ago as part of its investment in smart platforms.

Empower stated that all customer transactions will continue via their personal accounts on its website www.empower.ae . Personal accounts do not require individuals, tenants, landlords or development firms to reach the company's headquarters or customer service centres to register a project or real estate unit with Empower, obtaining district cooling services and completing related transactions. This new service ensures online registration and completion of transactions from home through the website.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "Empower has succeeded in delivering 100 percent automated services across its operations to enable customers to obtain the best service without any need to visit Empower’s headquarters or our customer service centres."

"We always strive to contribute to the various national strategies that support environment preservation, including the Dubai paperless strategy, which aims to finalise the smart transformation and shifting to paperless transactions across Dubai government departments by 2021, along with achieving the goals of Dubai Smart Initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world," he added.

According to him, the company's remote working teams have completed more than 8,100 online applications, handled more than 5,600 phone calls from customers, and completed more than 1,100 electronic registration requests, in addition to more than 48,900 bill payments through smart services, mobile applications and bank transfers.

Empower provides various services through its website, including online reviewing and payment of bills, obtaining electronic receipts upon payment, making final settlement, paying all dues, and obtaining clearance certificates. The company also provides options to complete transactions through mobile phone Applications including Dubai Now app, in addition to the e-services provided by its strategic partners, including banks and financial institutions such as Emirates NBD Bank, Al Ansari Exchange, Noor Bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.