UrduPoint.com

Empower Upgrades Its JBR District Cooling Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has launched a modernisation and upgradation project for the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) district cooling plant in Dubai.

The project will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to improve the energy efficiency and reliability of the cooling system. The contract for the project has been awarded at a value of AED102 million and is expected to be completed by 2025.

This marks the third upgrade of the district cooling plant in the 19 years since its initial launch. The upgrade will bring the plant up to the next generation of district cooling systems and ensure that the Jumeirah Beach Residence and Blue Waters area continues receiving high-quality cooling services.

The JBR plant was modernised for the first time in 2016 using Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology. The second modernisation was done by adding Thermal Energy Storage (TSE) tanks with an additional capacity of 10,000 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling, while the third modernisation is being made through the upgradation of cooling towers for greater efficiency.

Empower emphasised that the upgrade operations are part of the company’s strategy to advance the district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, secure high-quality environmentally-friendly district cooling services, and most notably make JBR one of the largest environmentally-friendly residential areas in the world.

The upgrading processes also contribute to achieving huge savings in energy, increasing efficiency, significantly reducing carbon emissions, and relieving pressure on the national power grid.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “The modernisation project of the JBR plant is part of a pre-set plan to upgrade the infrastructure of all Empower plants in Dubai.”

He explained that leveraging the latest technologies in the district cooling industry reflects the company’s keenness to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to make Dubai the city with the least carbon footprint in the world, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to achieve the outputs of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The plant serves millions of tourists, visitors, and residents, as the JBR and Bluewaters areas are among the largest environmentally-friendly residential area in the world. Also, the plant serves many mega buildings and nearly 19 luxury hotels.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Tokyo Stock Exchange 2016 All Industry Million

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 minute ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 minute ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.