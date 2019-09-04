Empower will be Global Sponsor for World Green Economy Summit 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it will be participating in the 6th World Green Economy Summit, WGES, 2019 as a Global Sponsor

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, has announced that it will be participating in the 6th World Green Economy Summit, WGES, 2019 as a Global Sponsor.

Themed 'Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Economy', the 6th WGES 2019 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 20th and 21st October, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The summit will discuss three major topics such as ‘Towards sustainable development’, ‘International cooperation towards a green economy system’, and ‘Adoption of green innovative solutions’.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, commented, "Participating in the 6th edition of WGES as a Global Sponsor comes within the framework of the implementation of our ambitious strategy, in line with the UAE Green Growth Strategy, which contributes towards the achievement of the UAE Vision 2021.

"

"We are happy to participate in the 6th WGES as a Global sponsor and the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and the Environment Exhibition, WETEX, 2019, as a Strategic Sponsor, in support of our belief in the importance of achieving the sustainable development goals of the UAE," he added.

Bin Shafar highlighted the WGES and WETEX as key platforms to promote innovative products, services, and technologies in the energy sector, and to meet with decision-makers, investors, buyers, and those interested, from around the world. It is also an opportunity to identify market needs, review current and future major projects, and seek chances to participate in solar projects and programmes in the region, he added.