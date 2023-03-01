Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has won two Gold Awards in the annual Golden Bridge business and Innovation Awards 2022.

The Golden Bridge Awards programme honours the leading companies from various industrial sectors worldwide based on their corporate performance, innovations, products and services, customer satisfaction programmes, leadership, initiatives, and other parameters.

Empower was recognised as the Gold Winner for "Company of the Year" in the Energy and Utilities category for 2022 in recognition of its scientific and practical innovations in developing the district cooling industry in the world and raising the standards of sustainability of the sector.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, was honoured with Gold Winner Award for "Executive Achievement of the Year" in the Energy and Utilities category for 2022 for his pioneering contribution in encouraging the region to adopt district cooling concepts and prominent role in leading Empower to become the world's largest district cooling services provider.

On this occasion, bin Shafar said, "The winning of these two global awards from the Golden Bridge Awards programme is an incentive for our work teams to make a qualitative difference. It is also international recognition of Empower's efforts to transform the cooling industry locally and globally and encouraging decision-makers to adopt district cooling solutions and apply more integrated green practices.

Bin Shafar explained that Empower had become a role model to companies in adopting technologies, including artificial intelligence, in its operations. Empower uses Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems to optimise energy usage and advanced SCADA system, which enables reading of more than a million data related to cooling towers, chillers, and distribution networks.