(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th November, 2019 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that empowering young people is a basis for establishing the UAE's leading position among nations, and guaranteeing a better future for its coming generations.

He also highlighted the support of the country’s leadership for its children and youth, due to the necessity of developing their knowledge and skills, and assisting them to become a strategic option, to preserve the overall gains of the state.

Sheikh Saud made this statement while visiting the Al Rams School for Primary in Ras Al Khaimah to honour its students, along with the teaching and administrative staff, on the occasion of the school’s winning second place in the Arab Reading Challenge, the first Emirati School to achieve this success.

Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the school administrators and students, which resulted in the school reaching the final list of the three best schools in the Arab world participating in the challenge.

During his visit, Sheikh Saud met the students and listened to the details of their participation in the challenge. He also talked with them about what they learnt from their experience.

Sheikh Saud was then briefed by the school’s headmaster and teachers on its working plan, which was prepared last year and enabled it to succeed at a state level. The school’s achievement reflects the participation of its 85 students in the challenge, who each read 50 books.

"Science and knowledge are the foundation of sustainable development. Today, we can see the results of our efforts to encourage young people to make reading a part of their daily lives. The three main groups are school, students and parents," Sheikh Saud said.

"I congratulate Al Rams School, its administration and students, for this outstanding achievement and for setting an example of dedication and work. I invite them to continue working with the same vigour, passion and positive spirit. To my students, I hope you are confident in your abilities to continue your achievements and successes," he added.