EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable construction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) EMSTEEL Group, one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, today announced the launch of TrueGreen™, a strategic sustainability identity that unifies its decades of decarbonisation initiatives.

This new identity establishes industry standards for transparency and accountability in sustainable steel production.

The launch follows a series of recent milestones, including becoming the first company in MENA to earn ResponsibleSteel™ certification and launching the world’s first pilot of electric process gas heaters in the steelmaking industry.

These achievements build upon a long-standing history at the forefront of industrial decarbonisation, from its pioneering CCUS Project with ADNOC’s Al Reyadah, sourcing clean energy, and launching the region’s first hydrogen-based steelmaking pilot with Masdar. These collective efforts have already delivered tangible outcomes, enabling Aldar to use EMSTEEL’s low-carbon rebar in the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque on Yas Island, a regional milestone that reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in innovation and sustainability.

Through TrueGreen™, EMSTEEL equips developers, contractors and financiers with internationally recognised sustainability credentials to meet emissions targets, strengthen bids in sustainability-driven tenders and comply with international regulations such as the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

All TrueGreen™ steel products are accompanied by independently verified EPDs and supported by advanced digital monitoring systems that provide batch-specific carbon data, ensuring precision and accountability.

"TrueGreen™ is a declaration of our unwavering commitment to sustainable steel, built on decades of innovation and delivered as a transparent, verifiable advantage for our customers," said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi. "This is a pivotal moment for EMSTEEL, as we empower our partners with the data, they need to strengthen their competitiveness and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy."

TrueGreen™ aligns directly with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and supports NDC 3.0, which calls for a 79 per cent reduction in built environment emissions by 2035. With an emission intensity of just 0.67 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of steel, already significantly below global averages, EMSTEEL is positioning the UAE among the world’s pioneers of industrial decarbonisation.

EMSTEEL’s leadership has been recognised globally, including being named a Steel Sustainability Champion, ranked among the top five steelmakers worldwide for decarbonisation, and appointed Co-Chair of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

With TrueGreen™, the company will continue to scale its impact by engaging with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), the Emirates Green Building Council and international certification bodies to help shape the future of low carbon construction.