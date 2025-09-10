- Home
EMSTEEL Launches World’s First Pilot Of Electric Process Gas Heaters In Steelmaking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:01 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) EMSTEEL Group, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has announced a landmark partnership with global technology leader Danieli to launch the first Electric Process Gas Heater (ePGH) pilot for the steel sector.
This pilot is not only a first in the global steel sector but also a scalable model for future retrofits. By replacing fossil-fuel-based heat sources with clean electric alternatives, EMSTEEL is creating a tangible pathway toward net-zero operations.
The ePGH pilot replaces conventional gas-fired heaters with an electric alternative at EMSTEEL’s DRI plants, eliminating over 2,200 tons of CO₂ annually using green electricity. This innovation directly supports EMSTEEL’s commitment to reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2030 in its steel business division and represents a critical step in its broader green steel strategy.
Engineered in close collaboration with Danieli’s R&D division, the system has undergone rigorous simulation, testing, and modelling to ensure optimal performance under industrial conditions.
Starting with a 1.3 MW pilot phase, the project sets the foundation for scaling up to a 22.7 MW system that could redefine how thermal processes are decarbonised across the steel industry.
Engineer Saeed Ghumran Saeed Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, stated, “At EMSTEEL, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing. By adopting scalable clean technologies, we accelerate our sustainable steel strategy and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation. Our goal is to deliver industrial solutions that create lasting positive impact for the environment, the economy, and future generations.
He added that this milestone reaffirms EMSTEEL’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing and underscores its commitment to advancing a low-carbon future for the UAE and beyond.
The company has already made substantial progress, having reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 23 percent.
As of 2023, EMSTEEL’s total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions stood at 4.5 million tonnes of CO₂, marking a significant step forward in its journey toward net-zero.
