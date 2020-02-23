UrduPoint.com
ENAS Elected VP Of IHAF's Multi-Lateral Recognition Arrangement Committee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The Emirates National Accreditation System, ENAS, part of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, obtained the position of Vice President of the Multi-Lateral Recognition Arrangement Committee at the 37-member International Halal Accreditation Forum, IHAF.

The Multi-Lateral Recognition Arrangement Committee is concerned with implementing the procedures of the international recognition system for halal accreditation bodies, after the national system was selected at the forum's meetings held last week in Dubai.

Dr. Rehab Faraj Al-Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department, confirmed that ENAS enhances the efforts of ESMA and plans of the UAE government, as the UAE has become a trusted regional destination for providing accreditation services.

Al-Ameri said the UAE national accreditation system attained significant national achievements during the past year, most notably, the obtaining of international recognition by the Asia Pacific Organisation for APAC accreditation, after the state was elected in Singapore by the 75 members of the organisation.

She added that the ENAS ranked among the first accreditation bodies to obtain international recognition, in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Standard ISO/IEC 17011 for the year 2017, and the first in the Arab region.

She added that the UAE national accreditation system enjoys global acceptance from the results of the examination and calibration activities and their efficiency, which reflects positively on the industry and trade sectors in the UAE.

