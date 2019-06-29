ENAS receives international recognition from ILAC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) The Emirates National Accreditation System, ENAS, in the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, has received international recognition from International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation, ILAC. All certificates of accreditation issued by the UAE national accreditation system for testing laboratories and calibration laboratories in the UAE are recognised worldwide.

The UAE National Accreditation System for the Multilateral International Recognition System follows the approval of the resolution at the 75th APAC General Assembly Meeting held in Singapore in mid-June and announced as one of the first regional Accreditation obtained international recognition in accordance with the latest requirements of ISO / IEC 17011 of 2017 and the first in the Arab region.

The recognition of the UAE national accreditation system has an immediate positive impact on the various sectors concerned with the implementation of quality standards in the country by accepting the results of the examination and calibration activities based on the national accreditation and recognition.

"The national accreditation system of the UAE, which has been and continues to work in the public interest, is one of the most important elements of the national quality infrastructure system," said Abdulla Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA.

He pointed out that this accreditation system is in line with international recognition, along with the objectives of the National Agenda and Government Vision 2021, in supporting the transition to a knowledge-based economy, promoting high value-added sectors, developing the business environment and enhancing the attractiveness of the UAE.

The international recognition sends a very positive regional and international message to a unique Emirati model, driven by a clear government vision, aligned with ESMA strategy of 2017-2021, as a global leader in building confidence in products and quality systems, enhancing the national economy, and develops national capacities, Al Maeeni added.

Dr. Rehab Faraj Al Ameri, Director of the National Accreditation Department at ESMA, announced the recognition of ENAS, at a press conference held in Abu Dhabi. She said that it conforms assessment in the inspection and calibration sectors as one of the first accreditation bodies in the Arab region according to the requirements of the latest international standards ISO / IEC 17011: 2017, which came about 13 years after the issuance since 2004.

She said that the UAE economy is expected to benefit from this international recognition, by strengthening its capacity to provide accreditation services in some Arab and regional countries. "It is also easy to recognize national-level examination and calibration reports, saving time, effort and money," Al Ameri confirmed.