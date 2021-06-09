UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ENAS Strengthening Global Competitiveness Of UAE Industries: Ministry Of Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:45 PM

ENAS strengthening global competitiveness of UAE industries: Ministry of Industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) highlighted the role that its Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS) plays in boosting confidence in the UAE’s quality efficiency system and enhancing the global competitiveness of the UAE's industries.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, said that ENAS aims to achieve the ministry’s objectives, through providing accreditation services to conformity evaluation authorities, which will enhance the competitiveness of national industries and eliminate technical barriers facing trade between the UAE and other countries.

ENAS has enlarged the scope of international recognition of local industries and made accreditation a key foundation of guaranteeing safety, trust and fair practices across several sectors, including infrastructure, industry, trade and health, he added.

It has also supported a wide range of actions taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by accrediting healthcare laboratories responsible for examining thousands of samples daily and performing clinical trials across the country, and helping in drafting guidelines for COVID-19 testing, an initiative launched by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, he further added.

Al Suwaidi then explained the details of several procedures related to the precautionary measures adopted to ensure continuity of business, including relevant remote evaluation procedures.

Several vital operations are subject to accreditation, including medical laboratories, cranes, soil testing, and vehicle inspections, in line with ENAS's goal to maintain the efficiency of conformity evaluation authorities operating in various sectors across the country, he said, in conclusion.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Vehicle Industry

Recent Stories

Spanish Ministry of Labor Reports Cyberattack

1 minute ago

Most of Iran's Oil Output Can be Restored Within a ..

1 minute ago

Sakkari defeats defending champion Swiatek to reac ..

1 minute ago

ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, held two of inte ..

4 minutes ago

Country moving towards new Pakistan destination: C ..

4 minutes ago

CTD seizes passport, mobile phone of MQM's Anis Ad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.