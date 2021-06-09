ENAS strengthening global competitiveness of UAE industries: Ministry of Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) highlighted the role that its Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS) plays in boosting confidence in the UAE’s quality efficiency system and enhancing the global competitiveness of the UAE's industries.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, said that ENAS aims to achieve the ministry’s objectives, through providing accreditation services to conformity evaluation authorities, which will enhance the competitiveness of national industries and eliminate technical barriers facing trade between the UAE and other countries.

ENAS has enlarged the scope of international recognition of local industries and made accreditation a key foundation of guaranteeing safety, trust and fair practices across several sectors, including infrastructure, industry, trade and health, he added.

It has also supported a wide range of actions taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by accrediting healthcare laboratories responsible for examining thousands of samples daily and performing clinical trials across the country, and helping in drafting guidelines for COVID-19 testing, an initiative launched by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, he further added.

Al Suwaidi then explained the details of several procedures related to the precautionary measures adopted to ensure continuity of business, including relevant remote evaluation procedures.

Several vital operations are subject to accreditation, including medical laboratories, cranes, soil testing, and vehicle inspections, in line with ENAS's goal to maintain the efficiency of conformity evaluation authorities operating in various sectors across the country, he said, in conclusion.