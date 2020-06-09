UrduPoint.com
ENBD REIT Distributes Cash Dividends To Shareholders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

ENBD REIT distributes cash dividends to shareholders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) ENBD REIT, the Shari’a compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, proposed a final dividend of US$5,100,000 or $0.0204 per share for the six-month period ending 31 March 2020.

In a statement by the ENBD, as at 31st March 2020, ENBD REIT's Net Asset Value, NAV, was $230 million and the total value of its property portfolio was US$410 million.

Also, portfolio occupancy recorded 82%, despite difficult market conditions Meanwhile, in an effort to add value to shareholders, the fund manager has proposed a fee reduction of 20 basis points, which equates to a 13 percent reduction in total management fees -capped at 25 percent on previous year’s fee - for six months effective until 31st December 2020.

ENBD REIT’s board and committees have also approved a 13 percent discount on remuneration for the same period.

