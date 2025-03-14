'Endowment & Society Conference' To Convene On March 15-16 In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 02:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat will organise the Endowment and Society Conference as part of its Ramadan programme of activities on March 15-16 at Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi.
The conference will feature the participation of distinguished guests of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with specialists from various government entities.
Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, stated that holding the conference aligns with the 'Year of Community' and the GCC Endowment Week.
Conference speakers will offer scientific and intellectual insights to advance sustainable development in endowment (Waqf) sectors, adapting to contemporary and rapidly evolving landscapes, he explained.
