ENEC and operating subsidiary Nawah host virtual 'Supplier Forum'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and its subsidiary responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Nawah Energy Company, hosted on Saturday a virtual "Supplier Forum".

The forum brought together delegates representing a range of UAE-based companies and international nuclear suppliers, as well as employees from ENEC and its subsidiaries, said an ENEC statement on Saturday.

The forum highlighted the requirements to be qualified for the Nawah Nuclear Approved Supplier List, NASL, including the graded approach of the Nawah Quality Assurance Manual, NQAM, and described the wide-ranging business opportunities for the provision of goods and services to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant that will be available over decades to come.

The event is an integral component of the ongoing efforts of ENEC and its operating subsidiary Nawah to support the development and growth of a local supply chain that can meet operational service, spare part and consumable requirements for the safe, secure and efficient construction and operation of the Barakah Plant over the next 60 years and beyond.

The forum follows operator Nawah’s recent announcement of the qualification of ADNOC Distribution as the first local supplier of petroleum products to the Barakah Plant. ADNOC Distribution joined 73 other local companies that have qualified on Nawah’s NASL list to supply high quality products for the Barakah Plant.

The nuclear energy industry has some of the most stringent quality, technical and risk management standards in the world, and ENEC and its subsidiaries are committed to working alongside local and international companies, to ensure they meet the unique requirements of the international nuclear energy industry. To date, over 2,000 local companies have been awarded contracts worth AED17.5 billion ($4.8 billion).

All suppliers of the Barakah Plant must meet safety and quality standards that are aligned with the strict regulatory requirements of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, whose standards have been incorporated in the NQAM.

The NQAM uses a graded approach and all parts and services are classified under four categories, with ‘Q Class – Safety Related’ representing the highest quality standard, followed by ‘T Class – Safety Impact’, ‘R Class – Reliability Impact’ and ‘S Class – Industrial Standard’.

ENEC’s dedicated Business and Industrial Development Team and the Quality Assurance team of its subsidiary Nawah have worked with companies including Emirates Steel, National Cement, Dubai Cable Company, National Marine Dredging Company, Borouge, Western Bainoona Group, and Hilalco to raise their standards to meet the stringent NASL requirements.