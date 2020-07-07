ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university students during webinar

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has said that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will change the way the UAE powers its growth by contributing to the decarbonisation of the electricity sector and the growth of electrification.

"In the UAE alone, the emissions that will be prevented by the operation of the Barakah Plant are equivalent to the removal of 3.2 million cars from the nation’s road annually," he noted, while addressing university students from across the UAE as a part of an inspirational webinar entitled ‘Turning Challenges into Opportunities'.

Al Hammadi engaged with students from Abu Dhabi University, ADU, Khalifa University, KU, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, amongst others. He highlighted his career experience from graduation through to pioneering the UAE’s development of a peaceful nuclear energy industry, and shared his key lessons with students including the need to transform challenges into opportunities, specialising and finding one’s niche, and finally the importance of staying focused and regularly setting goals.

"The peaceful nuclear energy industry is founded upon the sharing of lessons learned, which is why I am delighted to be here virtually with you today," said Al Hammadi during the webinar. "As our nation and our world’s next generation of leaders, it is crucial that you approach every challenge as an opportunity to innovate and create a solution that contributes to our collective social and economic growth and development.

"

"We have a responsibility to support the ambitions of those around us. It is a privilege to now be able to pass on my knowledge and experience."

Al Hammadi’s experience within the peaceful nuclear energy industry and wider energy sector is extensive. Prior to joining ENEC in 2009, Al Hammadi served as General Manager of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, where he led a transformational management process focused on the implementation of international best practices.

In addition to serving as the Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, Al Hammadi is a member of the World Association of Nuclear Operators’, WANO, Governing board of its Atlanta Center, the American Nuclear Society, the Project Management Institute, USA, and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (USA), the International Council on Large Electric Systems, and the Engineers Association of the United Arab Emirates.

From 2013 to 2014, Al Hammadi served as the Chairman of the Global Agenda Council on Energy Security of the World Economic Forum, WEF, an advisory committee that identifies and discusses energy security challenges across the world