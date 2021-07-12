ENEC operating subsidiary Nawah and Westinghouse sign five-year support agreement for Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC) Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary, has signed a five-year Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) support agreement with Westinghouse Electric Company.

Leveraging the expertise of the best performing international nuclear energy experts, the agreement brings the benefit of Westinghouse’s OEM expertise in operational support, maintenance, engineering, outage services, and spare parts capabilities, as well as training opportunities to support this endeavor at Barakah.

"As the operating and maintenance subsidiary for the Barakah plant, Nawah is focused on achieving operational excellence. The agreement with Westinghouse is strategically important to us because it supports our long-term goal for reliable, sustainable and safe operations," said Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah. "Additionally, it adds specialised services to our capabilities, as we work to ensure we meet all national regulatory requirements and international standards for nuclear operations.

"

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Nawah in this five-year partnership and offer our technological and long-term operation expertise to support nuclear energy growth in the Emirates," said Tarik Choho, President of Westinghouse EMEA Operating Plant Services business Unit.

The Barakah Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world, with four identical APR-1400 Units. In April, Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant commenced commercial operations, setting a historic milestone for generating clean electricity in the UAE. Generating up to 1,400 MW of clean electricity 24/7, Unit 1 is now the largest single generator connected to the UAE grid, and the largest source of clean baseload electricity in the country.