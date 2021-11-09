ENEC partners with GMIS to encourage adoption of sustainable industrial practices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) have partnered together to promote sustainable industrial growth and advanced energy innovations, highlighting the critical importance of clean electricity for green manufacturing and sustainable economic growth.

ENEC will participate in the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit which is scheduled to be held at Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Centre from November 22-27. The partnership will focus on encouraging the adoption of green manufacturing practices, particularly the use of clean electricity sources such as nuclear energy, to accelerate sustainable industrial development in the UAE and across the world.

"As a regional pioneer in nuclear energy generation, ENEC is committed to driving the UAE’s clean energy transition, reducing its carbon footprint and enabling economic diversification in the UAE. Through the delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program, we are pursuing clean energy technologies, and enhancing local and international partnerships and knowledge-sharing initiatives. We are delighted to partner with #GMIS2021 to highlight how critical clean electricity will be for the future of sustainable manufacturing and economic transformation, as demand for clean energy certification schemes increases as industry looks to demonstrate their green credentials," said Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC.

Since its inception in 2009, ENEC has led the development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and its flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, UAE. Since 2020, Unit 1 of the four-unit plant has been generating abundant emissions-free electricity to power industry, homes and facilities across the Nation. When fully operational the four Units of the Barakah Plant will provide up to 25% of the country’s electricity needs and prevent up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year. With the commercial operations of Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant starting in April 2021, it is the largest single generator of electricity in the country, with every megawatt 100% emissions free. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort of any sector in the UAE to significantly boost efforts to tackle the climate change in the UAE and the region.

With the recent launch of the Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certificates by the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi consumers can certify that their electricity is generated from clean and renewable sources. Abu Dhabi is the first market globally to include nuclear as part of clean energy certification. The emissions-free electricity generated at Barakah is included as a certified source of clean energy and will be essential for business and industry to offer proof of clean electricity usage as part of their drive to decarbonize, and access ESG funding.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "Since its inception, ENEC has been committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable and efficient electricity, all of which are important steps towards decarbonising the manufacturing industry and shaping sustainable manufacturing practices. We are pleased to welcome ENEC as a partner to #GMIS2021 and look forward to exploring innovative technologies that can further promote and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable world for societies and communities locally, and around the world."

Clean energy transition and sustainable development are at the centre of the discussions at #GMIS2021, which will highlight how the evolving forms of interaction between and among humans and machines, driven by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Industrial internet of Things (IIoT), Cloud Computing, and the fifth generation of wireless network technology (5G), are driving the future of manufacturing.

The Summit will hold sessions on green manufacturing practices, pathways to achieve net-zero emissions, the future of renewable energy, and the drive towards green investments. #GMIS2021 will also host a dedicated session to highlight the UAE’s recently launched industrial strategy, ‘Operation 300bn’, and its importance in transforming the nation into a diversified, industrial economy over the next decade.

The six-day GMIS Week will feature over 125 global speakers, including the two-day #GMIS2021 Summit on November 22-23, a Global Prosperity Conference and an Alternative & Renewable Energy Conference on November 24, and country focused sessions in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, and Italy. The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.