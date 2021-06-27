UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ENEC Recognises Emirati Youth From Emirates Skills National Competition

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

ENEC recognises Emirati youth from Emirates Skills National Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) organised a special virtual ceremony to honour ten talented UAE nationals, who took part in the recent Emirates Skills National Competition 2021.

ENEC CEO Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi visited the event held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where he met with the participants, and commended them on their excellent work.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training.

Al Hammadi applauded the dedication of the ten talented youth and wished them continued success in regional and international competitions. He also highlighted the importance of learning new skills to achieve their full potential.

Related Topics

Education Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Event

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

1 hour ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.