ENEC recognises Emirati youth from Emirates Skills National Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) organised a special virtual ceremony to honour ten talented UAE nationals, who took part in the recent Emirates Skills National Competition 2021.

ENEC CEO Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi visited the event held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where he met with the participants, and commended them on their excellent work.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training.

Al Hammadi applauded the dedication of the ten talented youth and wished them continued success in regional and international competitions. He also highlighted the importance of learning new skills to achieve their full potential.